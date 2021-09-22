NMSP releases new details on deadly Sept. 6 officer-involved shooting in Moriarity

NMSP officers and Torrance County Sheriff's Office deputies – at around 9:54 p.m., Sept. 6 – responded to 23 Short St. in Moriarity. Authorities arrived and immediately called for backup after Christy fired multiple shots from the home where he was holding his wife. TCSO deputies – from a safe distance – successfully negotiated for Christy to release his wife. However, Christy did not surrender as backup from the NMSP Crisis Negotiations Team, the NMSP Tactical Team and the APD SWAT Team arrived.

Christy fired multiple shots at the officers as he exited from the northwest side of the home. NMSP attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender but Christy continued to be armed with a gun. After threatening to shoot at his neighbors with his gun, an APD SWAT officer shot Christy, who suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.