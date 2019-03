The officer opens the door and Molina tries to flee. The two start fighting inside the vehicle, and the struggle lasts for more than a minute.

That's when police say Molina used a gun to shoot the officer in the leg.

Eventually, the officer gets out of the car and returns fire, striking Molina multiple times. Molina died at the scene.

"There's not going to be complete closure but it's like my son has been murdered every single day for the past six months," Salgado said. She spoke to KOB before the police released the video.

State police did not want to explain why they considered the shooting justified but Salgado wishes things would have turned out differently.

"I feel like my son was a human being. He didn't deserve to be murdered," she said. "If you knew how to handle the situation, I don't think that my son would be dead right now."

The officer is back at work following that shooting.

In all officer-involved shootings, evidence like this video is turned over to the district attorney's office and reviewed by a special prosecutor.