NMSP: Barricaded man arrested following standoff

Updated: April 09, 2022 06:13 PM
Created: April 09, 2022 03:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico State Police reopened all lanes of Carlisle Boulevard NE after a man barricaded himself in a vehicle Saturday.
It started around 11:17 a.m. Saturday when a woman came into the NMSP office, saying her partner had attacked her, and he was outside in the parking lot with a gun.
Police arrested Andreus Lynch after a brief standoff. He is now charged with battery and resisting an officer.
Both north and southbound lanes of Carlisle Blvd NE between I-40 and Menaul and Prospect Ave NE are closed due to police activity at 2501 Carlisle Blvd NE in Albuquerque. Please avoid the area. This is an active scene,details limited, more information when available. pic.twitter.com/fvEtm9MNNy— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) April 9, 2022
