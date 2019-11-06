NMSP sergeant rescues three people from building fire | KOB 4
NMSP sergeant rescues three people from building fire

Joy Wang
Updated: November 06, 2019 10:35 PM
Created: November 06, 2019 09:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico State Police sergeant was in the right place at the right time.

Sgt. Ruben Franco was on his way to his daughter's Halloween parade when he saw smoke coming from the area of 10th Street and Central.

“It was just a little puff of smoke,” he said. “Nothing major.”

He decided to check it out, and quickly learned three people were trapped inside a building.

“I grabbed the fire extinguisher I had in my police vehicle and ran over here,” Sgt. Franco said.

Sgt. Franco managed to get the people out before firefighters arrived at the scene.

He said responding to emergencies is why he is a police officer.

“I wanted to serve something bigger than myself,” he said.


