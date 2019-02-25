NMSP surprises 4-year-old battling spinal muscular atrophy

"He's a strong little guy and he's a trooper, you know, even whenever he is sick he tries to make everybody else around him happy," said Luis' grandpa, Manuel Rascon.

Luis wanted to see a police car before his next surgery. His grandpa reached out to his friend, Lt. Hugo Munoz of New Mexico State Police.

"We're human, and outside of this, I'm a father, I'm actually a grandparent," Munoz said.

Luis thought he was coming to see a state police car, but he got more than he expected. They had all of their police gear and equipment available for him to see.

His family says he'll remember this the rest of his life, and New Mexico State Police say Luis made their day too.