NMSP surprises 4-year-old battling spinal muscular atrophy

Kassi Nelson
February 25, 2019 06:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Luis Aguilar has spinal muscular atrophy and has been in and out of the hospital for years. His grandma told KOB that he wasn't expected to live past his third birthday. 

He's four now, and he has a big surgery coming up. New Mexico State Police officers thought they'd surprise him before he heads back to the hospital. 

There have been times where his family didn't know if he was going to make it.

"He's a strong little guy and he's a trooper, you know, even whenever he is sick he tries to make everybody else around him happy," said Luis' grandpa, Manuel Rascon. 

Luis wanted to see a police car before his next surgery. His grandpa reached out to his friend, Lt. Hugo Munoz of New Mexico State Police.

"We're human, and outside of this, I'm a father, I'm actually a grandparent," Munoz said. 

Luis thought he was coming to see a state police car, but he got more than he expected. They had all of their police gear and equipment available for him to see. 

His family says he'll remember this the rest of his life, and New Mexico State Police say Luis made their day too. 

Kassi Nelson


Updated: February 25, 2019 06:30 PM
Created: February 25, 2019 04:01 PM

