NMSP: Suspect dead following sheriff's office shooting in Edgewood

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 14, 2022 07:00 PM
Created: February 14, 2022 06:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- NMSP says a suspect is dead following a sheriff's office shooting Monday evening.
Police said the suspect is dead.
According to a tweet, Torrance County deputies are OK.
Authorities say the scene is secure but the public is advised to avoid the area.
Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.
NMSP investigating an OIS involving the Torrance County Sheriffs Office. 200 block of Skyline Dr in Edgewood. Deputies are Okay, the suspect is deceased. Scene is active, more information when available. pic.twitter.com/Gqk404kl9T— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) February 15, 2022
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company