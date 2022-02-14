NMSP: Suspect dead following sheriff's office shooting in Edgewood | KOB 4
NMSP: Suspect dead following sheriff's office shooting in Edgewood

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 14, 2022 07:00 PM
Created: February 14, 2022 06:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- NMSP says a suspect is dead following a sheriff's office shooting Monday evening.

Police said the suspect is dead.

According to a tweet, Torrance County deputies are OK. 

Authorities say the scene is secure but the public is advised to avoid the area. 

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


