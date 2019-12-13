NMSP to equip all officers with lapel cameras | KOB 4
NMSP to equip all officers with lapel cameras

Joy Wang
Updated: December 13, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: December 13, 2019 04:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- All New Mexico State Police officers will soon be required to wear lapel cameras.

Thirty officers had been testing out the cameras in Albuquerque and Santa Fe-- with the plan to have everyone outfitted for them next year.

Chief Tim Johnson said the legislature allocated more than $3 million for lapel cameras.

All officers will be outfitted with them by June 2020.

“When the community is demanding that, it's a part of law enforcement executive and leaders to make sure we're doing that,” Johnson said.

The goal is transparency.

“I think it's going to protect our officers,” Johnson said. “It's going to protect our community.”


