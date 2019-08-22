NMSP: Woman slipped off GPS tracker while out on conditions of release | KOB 4
NMSP: Woman slipped off GPS tracker while out on conditions of release

Brittany Costello
August 22, 2019 06:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police want to track down a woman who was allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in Edgewood in 2018.

Daniel Gonzales, Daniel Martinez, Misty Nevarez, Donald Gregory, Veronica Martinez, Eileen Sandoval and Morgan Ramirez were all arrested and charged for their involvement in the death of Michael Pelkey.

A judge gave Ramirez conditions of release and ordered her to wear a GPS monitor.

Police said managed to escape from her GPS monitor, and now they don’t know where she is staying.

“An arrest warrant was issued for Ms. Ramirez for failure to comply with conditions of release related to the homicide and armed robbery and tampering with evidence,” said NMSP officer Dustry Francisco.

Police said Ramirez also goes by a number of aliases: Morgan Carrillo, Steven Sanchez and Kimberly Abney-West.

People who see Ramirez are asked not to approach her, and call police because she is considered armed and dangerous.

Brittany Costello


Updated: August 22, 2019 06:36 PM
Created: August 22, 2019 05:05 PM

