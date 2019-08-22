NMSP: Woman slipped off GPS tracker while out on conditions of release

Police said managed to escape from her GPS monitor, and now they don’t know where she is staying.

“An arrest warrant was issued for Ms. Ramirez for failure to comply with conditions of release related to the homicide and armed robbery and tampering with evidence,” said NMSP officer Dustry Francisco.

Police said Ramirez also goes by a number of aliases: Morgan Carrillo, Steven Sanchez and Kimberly Abney-West.

People who see Ramirez are asked not to approach her, and call police because she is considered armed and dangerous.