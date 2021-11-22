NMSU researcher warns pandemic led to increase in internet addiction

According to his data, 14% of American adults have a severe addiction and another 41% are at risk. But where does addiction actually begin?

“In the pandemic, you have to use the internet to do your job, to communicate with others, pay your bills, seek mental health care,” Khubchandani said. "The fine line – we cross it when we lose sleep, and people around us start telling us we're spending way too much time online. When you wake up and feel frustrated you can't go on social media, you're ignoring your household duties, I think that's when it becomes dangerous and problematic.”

He's worried this problem could stick around well after the pandemic.

"Some of those people who are addicted now will remain addicted. It's getting hard to get people out of this pandemic mode.”

And it's not just internet addiction on the rise, mental health researchers said roughly a quarter of all American adults now have some type of anxiety or depression. Before the pandemic, only 20% had any type of mental health issue.

“Clearly we will never get back to the pre-pandemic levels of anxiety, depression, addiction, unless we take concrete effort and try to fix our society,” said Khubchandani

He's encouraging the World Health Organization to officially list internet addiction as a disease but said this a battle many will have to fight on their own.

"Really, no one would cure you but your own best judge, you're the number one player in the game, and you have to take care of yourself.”