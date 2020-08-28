No camping at New Mexico state parks through at least mid-September | KOB 4
No camping at New Mexico state parks through at least mid-September

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 28, 2020 10:05 AM
Created: August 28, 2020 09:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department's (EMNRD) State Parks Division said that overnight use and campgrounds will remain closed through September 18.

Here are the limitations still in place: 

Limitations on Visitors

  • Anyone coming to New Mexico from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days. 
  • Only New Mexico residents may enter New Mexico State Parks. 
  • Visitors must show either a valid New Mexico license plate, a New Mexico driver's license or ID card, a New Mexico vehicle registration, a federal document attesting to residency, or a military ID to be admitted to a state park. 

Additional Guidance

  • Wearing a mask or cloth face covering is mandatory in public settings except when eating, drinking, or swimming or unless a healthcare provider instructs otherwise, and violators could face citations and $100 fines for not complying voluntarily
  • Keep groups to 10 people or fewer
  • Bring hand sanitizer and additional personal protective equipment
  • Maintain social distance of 6 feet or more while recreating
  • Parks are open for day-use only
  • Visitor centers and shower facilities remain closed
  • No campfires or open fires
  • Water access and trails will be open, but access may be limited to adhere to social distancing requirements
  • No group shelter use or large organized events, in accordance with continued restrictions on mass gatherings
  • Playgrounds closed
  • To limit interactions, please use exact change when paying fees
  • Limited concession operations
  • Recreate responsibly and pack out all trash
  • Follow all safety guidelines when boating or swimming

31 state parks will remain open for day-use only, including on Labor Day. Some parks are operating under reduced hours. To check the current hours, click here

Officials said anyone with overnight camping reservations through mid-September will be issued a refund. 


