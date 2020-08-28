No camping at New Mexico state parks through at least mid-September

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 28, 2020 10:05 AM
Created: August 28, 2020 09:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department's (EMNRD) State Parks Division said that overnight use and campgrounds will remain closed through September 18.
31 state parks will remain open for day-use only, including on Labor Day. Some parks are operating under reduced hours. To check the current hours, click here.
Officials said anyone with overnight camping reservations through mid-September will be issued a refund.
