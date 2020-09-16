No changes to APS online learning plan as new parent survey is released

Tommy Lopez
Updated: September 16, 2020 10:16 PM
Created: September 16, 2020 08:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education discussed how online learning is going in a meeting Wednesday night, but did not make any changes to its plans.
APS leaders previously decided to keep almost all kids out of the classrooms until at least January, rolling out plans for students to learn online.
The board can still decide to have more students go back in-person before the semester’s over, and at any time it can decide how it’s going to begin next semester.
In the meantime, from internet outages, to learning new tools, technology issues still limit many families.
“The tech problems are starting to come down a little bit. They’re still there, and there are still a lot of them, but now we can start focusing more on how we make instruction more meaningful,” interim superintendent Scott Elder said.
Leaders discussed how Rio Rancho Public Schools were able to go back in a hybrid schedule, but that’s a much smaller school district, and they did have to delay those plans from the initial start date.
“We recognize that there continues to be issues and that some people are not enthusiastic about the setting, however, there are successes as well,” Elder said.
Leaders say they’ve been working on getting ready to meet all of the state’s guidelines for when they decide to go back face-to-face.
Recently, they’ve had to prepare for:
APS leaders say they are keeping up with those guidelines.
During the past few months, KOB 4 has heard comments covering the whole spectrum from teachers, parents and students. Many don’t want to go back because of concerns about COVID-19, but many others do.
“I think we can be trusted to do the best that we can. This virus isn’t going to go away. We have to learn to live with it, and that does take some risk, but we’re doing our part,” APS parent Beth Tannaz said.
A new online survey posted Wednesday asks APS parents how online learning is going. It does not ask how they feel about their children returning in-person.
“I don’t feel like my voice is heard,” Tannaz said. “You really get the sense that it doesn’t matter what you think or how important you think it is to educate your kids in the best possible way.”
Some APS special education students are going back with a ratio of one teacher for every five students.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company