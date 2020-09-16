No changes to APS online learning plan as new parent survey is released

“The tech problems are starting to come down a little bit. They’re still there, and there are still a lot of them, but now we can start focusing more on how we make instruction more meaningful,” interim superintendent Scott Elder said.

Leaders discussed how Rio Rancho Public Schools were able to go back in a hybrid schedule, but that’s a much smaller school district, and they did have to delay those plans from the initial start date.

“We recognize that there continues to be issues and that some people are not enthusiastic about the setting, however, there are successes as well,” Elder said.

Leaders say they’ve been working on getting ready to meet all of the state’s guidelines for when they decide to go back face-to-face.

Recently, they’ve had to prepare for:

A requirement to provide masks for students

Changes to air filters in buildings

Getting more PPE

Testing staff for covid-19

APS leaders say they are keeping up with those guidelines.

During the past few months, KOB 4 has heard comments covering the whole spectrum from teachers, parents and students. Many don’t want to go back because of concerns about COVID-19, but many others do.

“I think we can be trusted to do the best that we can. This virus isn’t going to go away. We have to learn to live with it, and that does take some risk, but we’re doing our part,” APS parent Beth Tannaz said.

A new online survey posted Wednesday asks APS parents how online learning is going. It does not ask how they feel about their children returning in-person.

“I don’t feel like my voice is heard,” Tannaz said. “You really get the sense that it doesn’t matter what you think or how important you think it is to educate your kids in the best possible way.”

Some APS special education students are going back with a ratio of one teacher for every five students.