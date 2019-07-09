No charges filed in death of two-week-old
Joshua Panas
July 09, 2019 03:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- No charges have been filed in the death of a two-week-old baby.
The child died on Sunday at the Valley Apartments in Albuquerque.
Police said they arrived as emergency crews were attempting life-saving measures.
Initially, police said the child died of sudden infant death syndrome. However, they later said the child's injuries were "suspicious."
According to police, the Office of the Medical Investigator was not able to determine the cause of child's death.
An autopsy has been performed and the results are pending, police say.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and the department is working with the district attorney's office and the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine all the facts in the case.
