No new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico, but total cases rise to 686
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico, but total cases rise to 686

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico, but total cases rise to 686

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 06, 2020 05:03 PM
Created: April 06, 2020 10:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has announced 62 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, brining the total to 686.

The most recent cases by county include:

  • 16 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 25 new cases in San Juan County
  • 11 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County

No new deaths were reported Monday. So far, 12 people have died from the virus in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Health reports that 48 individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 133 individuals have recovered from the virus.

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here


