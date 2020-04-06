No new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico, but total cases rise to 686

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 06, 2020 05:03 PM
Created: April 06, 2020 10:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has announced 62 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, brining the total to 686.
The most recent cases by county include:
No new deaths were reported Monday. So far, 12 people have died from the virus in New Mexico.
The New Mexico Department of Health reports that 48 individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 133 individuals have recovered from the virus.
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here.
