No protocol for COVID-19 test result turnaround time, governor said labs are working around the clock

“Right now we're trying to use all our city resources if we can to support our hospitals so we've seen two examples of this. One is our first testing site out at actually our West Side homeless shelter,” Keller said. “That was the first site that we were able to prop up and coordination with our health care partner.”

The governor said that people need to stay home and self-isolate if they begin to show symptoms.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office to ask what people should be doing if they’re experiencing symptoms, have been tested for COVID-19, and are in limbo waiting on their results, but officials have not yet responded.