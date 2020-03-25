No protocol for COVID-19 test result turnaround time, governor said labs are working around the clock | KOB 4
No protocol for COVID-19 test result turnaround time, governor said labs are working around the clock

Brittany Costello
Created: March 25, 2020 09:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– While more COVID-19 tests are being administered, there is still no protocol on the result turnaround time.

The governor said labs in New Mexico are working around the clock and that Tricore has doubled their testing capacity.

However, some New Mexicans are still in limbo waiting for the results. One man who reached out to KOB 4 said he was tested after he came back home from Europe and started to show symptoms. He has been waiting on his results for a week.

Mayor Tim Keller said the city is trying to allocate more resources for testing.

“Right now we're trying to use all our city resources if we can to support our hospitals so we've seen two examples of this. One is our first testing site out at actually our West Side homeless shelter,” Keller said. “That was the first site that we were able to prop up and coordination with our health care partner.”

The governor said that people need to stay home and self-isolate if they begin to show symptoms.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office to ask what people should be doing if they’re experiencing symptoms, have been tested for COVID-19, and are in limbo waiting on their results, but officials have not yet responded.


