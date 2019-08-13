No relief for victim's mother after police arrest murder suspect

Holguin's mother had identified him as the suspect after surveillance video was released of the shooting.

Police had been searching for Holguin for weeks until he was caught robbing the Walgreens near Central and Rio Grande Monday. He ran across Rio Grande before giving himself up to police, according to the criminal complaint.

Matthew's mother said there's not a lot of relief, because she'll never see her son again.

"I expect him, you know, to come and have dinner with us, and say 'goodnight mom' when he goes to bed," Marvella said. "I will miss him forever, a part of my heart is gone and I'm just devastated that this happened."

Holguin is being held on pretrial detention.