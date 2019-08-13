No relief for victim's mother after police arrest murder suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Matthew Shaw's accused killer, 22-year-old Jerred Holguin, was arrested Monday evening after being on the run for three weeks. Matthew's family was terrified that his twin brother would be the next target.
"He's having nightmares because he was with his brother when he took his last words," said Marvella Shaw, Matthew's mother. "He was holding him."
Matthew and his twin brother were walking by a car wash on San Mateo and Marble when police say Holguin shot and killed Matthew.
Holguin's mother had identified him as the suspect after surveillance video was released of the shooting.
Police had been searching for Holguin for weeks until he was caught robbing the Walgreens near Central and Rio Grande Monday. He ran across Rio Grande before giving himself up to police, according to the criminal complaint.
Matthew's mother said there's not a lot of relief, because she'll never see her son again.
"I expect him, you know, to come and have dinner with us, and say 'goodnight mom' when he goes to bed," Marvella said. "I will miss him forever, a part of my heart is gone and I'm just devastated that this happened."
Holguin is being held on pretrial detention.
