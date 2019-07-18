No reports of e-scooter injuries since May launch in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The e-scooters have been in Albuquerque for more than a month and no one has reported a scooter-related injury.
"Talking to the fire department, they can't find a single call that somebody called in asking for help with a scooter accident,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis, who advocated for the program. “The hospitals have not been able to report any serious scooter accidents that have come in to them."
The City of Albuquerque cited safety as its number one priority for the e-scooters.
Davis said the early data shows the program is off to a good start.
“I think that's a really great validator that we took our time, that we found the right partner who is holding their users accountable and it's a reason we feel comfortable going forward by adding more stations and more stations," Davis said.
There are plans to add e-scooter drop-off stations around Uptown as the pilot program begins to expand, according to Davis.
