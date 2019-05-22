Nob Hill business owner praises new police efforts, but wants more patrolling at night | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Nob Hill business owner praises new police efforts, but wants more patrolling at night

Ryan Laughlin
May 22, 2019 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A business owner in Nob Hill has noticed an increased police presence in the area.

Advertisement

Within the last month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced 50 New Mexico State Police officers would help patrol the city. In addition, Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis announced five new bike patrols for Nob Hill and the International District.

Robert Steinberg, owner of Stone Mountain Bead Gallery, said the officers were helpful after a man broke into his business last week.

“They've gone above and beyond the call of duty,” he said.

The man has not been caught. However, a man who broke a window in October is being held accountable.

Officers on bikes helped tracked down Skylar Payaso, who has a history of petty crime.

A judge has ordered Payaso to pay to fix the window he broke.

Steinberg said he’s noticed more officers from New Mexico State Police patrolling, but he would like to see more.

“I think I've seen one or two, but you know what I think, a lot of us in Nob Hill would like to see a patrol car every five minutes,” he said. “Especially at night, and we're sure not seeing that."

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: May 22, 2019 05:11 PM
Created: May 22, 2019 04:11 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Rio Rancho police issue Missing Person alert for 20-year-old woman
Rio Rancho police issue Missing Person alert for 20-year-old woman
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Hobbs
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Hobbs
NM county to turn away migrants due to lack of resources
NM county to turn away migrants due to lack of resources
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
BE FAST: Neurologists lay out guide to spotting stroke symptoms
BE FAST: Neurologists lay out guide to spotting stroke symptoms
Advertisement




APD nearing the 1,000 officer ‘milestone’
APD nearing the 1,000 officer ‘milestone’
Police arrest relative of man accused of killing a UNM baseball player
Police arrest relative of man accused of killing a UNM baseball player
New Mexico faces shortage of primary care providers
New Mexico faces shortage of primary care providers
Nob Hill business owner praises new police efforts, but wants more patrolling at night
Nob Hill business owner praises new police efforts, but wants more patrolling at night
6 officers patrol all of Albuquerque's open space
6 officers patrol all of Albuquerque's open space