Nob Hill business owner praises new police efforts, but wants more patrolling at night

“They've gone above and beyond the call of duty,” he said.

The man has not been caught. However, a man who broke a window in October is being held accountable.

Officers on bikes helped tracked down Skylar Payaso, who has a history of petty crime.

A judge has ordered Payaso to pay to fix the window he broke.

Steinberg said he’s noticed more officers from New Mexico State Police patrolling, but he would like to see more.

“I think I've seen one or two, but you know what I think, a lot of us in Nob Hill would like to see a patrol car every five minutes,” he said. “Especially at night, and we're sure not seeing that."