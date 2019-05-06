Nob Hill business owners concerned about crime in the area | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Nob Hill business owners concerned about crime in the area

Megan Abundis
May 06, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Business owners in Nob Hill are worried about crime in the area.

Advertisement

Nicole Kapnison, owner of Nob Hill Bar and Grill, says the violence has forced them to change the way they do business.

“We take our security very seriously. We use metal detectors, we make sure everyone coming in to our bar doesn't have any weapons," Kapnison said.

Over the weekend, a UNM baseball player was killed across the street from Nob Hill Bar and Grill.

Kapnison believes more police are needed as night falls.

“Unfortunately, the police presence isn't as heavy at night, and I feel like that could totally eliminate all of the issues, the shootings, the fights,” Kapnison said. “We actually begged them to be down here and they actually told us we would have to pay their overtime if we want them here late night."

Nik Conner, who works at Sachs Body Modification, said crime is just one of the issues impacting the area.

“It's not just the shootings, it's the homeless people, general grime, theft, car thieves everything, you know?” Conner said. “It seems to not be very well taken care of, it doesn't feel very safe anymore."

Nob Hill business owners plan to hold an informal meeting Tuesday to discuss what to do about the crime problem.

KOB 4 reached out to the City of Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Police Department for comment on this story. Neither provided a statement.

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: May 06, 2019 06:21 PM
Created: May 06, 2019 02:59 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bathroom dispute leads to deadly stabbing in Farmington
Bathroom dispute leads to deadly stabbing in Farmington
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Advertisement




Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants
Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Nob Hill business owners concerned about crime in the area
Nob Hill business owners concerned about crime in the area
UNM baseball team mourning loss of player
UNM baseball team mourning loss of player
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started