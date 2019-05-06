Nob Hill business owners concerned about crime in the area
May 06, 2019 06:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Business owners in Nob Hill are worried about crime in the area.
Nicole Kapnison, owner of Nob Hill Bar and Grill, says the violence has forced them to change the way they do business.
“We take our security very seriously. We use metal detectors, we make sure everyone coming in to our bar doesn't have any weapons," Kapnison said.
Over the weekend, a UNM baseball player was killed across the street from Nob Hill Bar and Grill.
Kapnison believes more police are needed as night falls.
“Unfortunately, the police presence isn't as heavy at night, and I feel like that could totally eliminate all of the issues, the shootings, the fights,” Kapnison said. “We actually begged them to be down here and they actually told us we would have to pay their overtime if we want them here late night."
Nik Conner, who works at Sachs Body Modification, said crime is just one of the issues impacting the area.
“It's not just the shootings, it's the homeless people, general grime, theft, car thieves everything, you know?” Conner said. “It seems to not be very well taken care of, it doesn't feel very safe anymore."
Nob Hill business owners plan to hold an informal meeting Tuesday to discuss what to do about the crime problem.
KOB 4 reached out to the City of Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Police Department for comment on this story. Neither provided a statement.
