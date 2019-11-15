Nob Hill business owners optimistic about the future

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The tide may be changing for businesses in Nob Hill.
City councilor Pat Davis said there are about a dozen new businesses going into the area.
Flying Star will re-open its Nob Hill location after undergoing renovations.
“I think it's going to completely revitalize,” said Flying Star owner, Mark Bernstein. “There's already several businesses about to open as-- well as us."
Organ Mountain Outfitters plans on opening their doors this weekend. The company is based in Las Cruces, and sells New Mexico-themed clothing.
“Because we wanted to bring a piece of what represents the entire southwest into an area that had lost a little bit of life," said store owner Nancy Portillo.
Nob Hill has struggled to overcome challenges-- like the ART construction project and crime.
City councilor Pat Davis believes it’s a new day in Nob Hill.
"People who want to drop in on a coffee shop, have a beer, go buy a shirt or something quirky, you can't get that at a chain,” Davis said. “The biggest concentration of ethnic and diverse restaurants in Albuquerque is in this half-mile stretch."
