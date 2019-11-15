Nob Hill business owners optimistic about the future

Organ Mountain Outfitters plans on opening their doors this weekend. The company is based in Las Cruces, and sells New Mexico-themed clothing.

“Because we wanted to bring a piece of what represents the entire southwest into an area that had lost a little bit of life," said store owner Nancy Portillo.

Nob Hill has struggled to overcome challenges-- like the ART construction project and crime.

City councilor Pat Davis believes it’s a new day in Nob Hill.

"People who want to drop in on a coffee shop, have a beer, go buy a shirt or something quirky, you can't get that at a chain,” Davis said. “The biggest concentration of ethnic and diverse restaurants in Albuquerque is in this half-mile stretch."

