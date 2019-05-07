Nob Hill business owners unite to address violent crime

Business owners told officers what they’ve been saying for a while – that the Nob Hill area needs to be a priority for patrols.

“After every homicide, as part of our gun violence initiative is to go out to the community effected by a homicide,” said Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police department.

The meeting Tuesday was part of a community effort to figure out the shortfalls and develop a crime fighting solution.

“I have a business in downtown as well and our downtown location has a great presence down there, there are barricades there’s police officers parked outside with patrol cars and we don't have that in Nob Hill, said Luis Valdovinos, the CEO of the Last Call eatery.

So how do they get that? APD said the once stretched thin department is starting to fill the gaps.

“There will be an increased presence, now that we have more officers on board,” said Gallegos.

That includes plans to keep the local substation open a little later, they're also hoping to add bike patrols.

“Bringing the business owners that showed up together... I think made everybody feel like a community again,” said Chavez.

But this is just the beginning.

APD is hoping to form some coalitions in the area so they can have monthly meetings about what's going on.

Meanwhile, there is still no arrest in the shooting of Weller. The investigation was not discussed.