Nob Hill cafe blames ART for being forced to close

Little Birds Café joins a growing list of businesses that have blamed ART for their closure.

The website Save Route 66 lists 60 business that have closed since ART construction began in 2016.

Political blogger and former Albuquerque City Councilor Pete Dinelli believes a loss of parking spaces is driving away customers.

ART bus drivers will begin training on Monday.

After speaking with business owners, Dinelli does not believe that will help the situation.

“They also believe that you're going to have a lot of crime because of the nature of the type of clientele that will be using it,” Dinelli said.

In a statement, the city said it’s always concerned when a business closes for any reason.

“The City's economic development plan focuses on supporting small local businesses and we are doing just that,” said Synthia Jaramillo, director of economic development for the City of Albuquerque. “Through Rediscover Route 66, #BuyLocal, and other initiatives we are asking Albuquerque residents to make conscious decisions to support local businesses, shop at locally owned stores and support locally owned restaurants, especially those along the Central Ave corridor.”