Nob Hill crime-fighting strategy modeled after downtown plan
Joy Wang
May 17, 2019 10:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nob Hill is using a similar crime-fighting plan that Albuquerque Mayor Keller announced for downtown in 2018.
Officer Hence Williams has been part of the community-policing strategy since it was rolled out. He said he’s made dozens of contacts.
“We don't just walk by businesses, we go in,” he said. “We have conversations with them.”
At first, officers said there was some awkwardness.
“When the officer first started walking in to do this, they were like, 'Oh, who got killed, who's murdered,'” said Lt. Ray Del Greco.
Lt. Del Greco said attitudes have changed in the past year.
From 2017 to 2018, the rate of robberies, no-fatal shootings and auto burglaries have dropped.
Lt. Del Greco said he’s proud of his time, but admits there’s much more work to do. He notes that commercial burglaries are up 53%.
“When you are making those community contacts and the community feels comfortable contacting you, you get phone calls,” Lt. Del Greco said.
So far, the 2019 statistics show several crime rates decreasing and more people flocking to downtown.
The goal is to keep improving downtown and take the lessons learned to other parts of the city.
“Helping them solve those problems, we're working together with them to get that done,” said officer Williams. “I guess that's the biggest reason I wanted to be a police officer.”
Credits
Updated: May 17, 2019 10:37 PM
Created: May 17, 2019 06:44 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved