Nob Hill jewelry store broken into— again

“He stood at the window and picked all the putty off around the window," said Jamie Leeds, owner of Lilly Barrack.

The thief then managed to remove the glass and set it to the side.

Leeds is now resorting to putting bars on the windows at her business.

“I just don't feel like there is any other option at this point,” Leeds said. “The foot traffic has dropped so much in Nob Hill. It's been a problem since ART. Now, I think we are to the point where people don't want to come to Nob Hill. It’s not safe, it doesn't feel good anymore."

Leeds questions why she remains open.

“At this point, I feel like I'm literally staying open to give away jewelry for free when they break in,” she said.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime is encouraged to call police.