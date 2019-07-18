Nob Hill jewelry store broken into— again | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Nob Hill jewelry store broken into— again

Megan Abundis
July 18, 2019 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lilly Barrack, a jewelry story in Nob Hill, was broken into for the second time in less than three months.

Advertisement

In May, surveillance video caught a man stealing about $50,000 worth of jewelry.

On Thursday, a thief stole an estimated $2,000 worth of sterling silver pieces.

“He stood at the window and picked all the putty off around the window," said Jamie Leeds, owner of Lilly Barrack.

The thief then managed to remove the glass and set it to the side.

Leeds is now resorting to putting bars on the windows at her business.

“I just don't feel like there is any other option at this point,” Leeds said. “The foot traffic has dropped so much in Nob Hill. It's been a problem since ART. Now, I think we are to the point where people don't want to come to Nob Hill. It’s not safe, it doesn't feel good anymore."

Leeds questions why she remains open.

“At this point, I feel like I'm literally staying open to give away jewelry for free when they break in,” she said.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime is encouraged to call police.

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: July 18, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: July 18, 2019 09:37 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police release lapel video from day mother, daughter were found dead
Albuquerque police release lapel video from day mother, daughter were found dead
Family, friends remember 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
Family, friends remember 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
Santa Fe police searching for man involved in shooting
Santa Fe police searching for man involved in shooting
Nob Hill jewelry store broken into— again
Nob Hill jewelry store broken into— again
Deputy US Marshal hit by car during foot chase with homicide suspect
Deputy US Marshal hit by car during foot chase with homicide suspect
Advertisement




Nob Hill jewelry store broken into— again
Nob Hill jewelry store broken into— again
Albuquerque police release lapel video from day mother, daughter were found dead
Albuquerque police release lapel video from day mother, daughter were found dead
No reports of e-scooter injuries since May launch in Albuquerque
No reports of e-scooter injuries since May launch in Albuquerque
Santa Fe police searching for man involved in shooting
Santa Fe police searching for man involved in shooting
Deputy US Marshal hit by car during foot chase with homicide suspect
Deputy US Marshal hit by car during foot chase with homicide suspect