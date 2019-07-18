Nob Hill jewelry store broken into— again
Megan Abundis
July 18, 2019 10:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lilly Barrack, a jewelry story in Nob Hill, was broken into for the second time in less than three months.
In May, surveillance video caught a man stealing about $50,000 worth of jewelry.
On Thursday, a thief stole an estimated $2,000 worth of sterling silver pieces.
“He stood at the window and picked all the putty off around the window," said Jamie Leeds, owner of Lilly Barrack.
The thief then managed to remove the glass and set it to the side.
Leeds is now resorting to putting bars on the windows at her business.
“I just don't feel like there is any other option at this point,” Leeds said. “The foot traffic has dropped so much in Nob Hill. It's been a problem since ART. Now, I think we are to the point where people don't want to come to Nob Hill. It’s not safe, it doesn't feel good anymore."
Leeds questions why she remains open.
“At this point, I feel like I'm literally staying open to give away jewelry for free when they break in,” she said.
Anyone who knows anything about the crime is encouraged to call police.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Updated: July 18, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: July 18, 2019 09:37 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved