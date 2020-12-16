Nob Hill restaurant creates GoFundMe to stay afloat amid pandemic

This year, instead of waiting for a table, people are waiting for the global pandemic to end.

“Behind the scenes of your favorite restaurant, staying open is, is this, this Herculean effort by the owners,” Elliot said.

From the big things like paying the bills to other obstacles like finding take-out supplies, restaurants are struggling to survive.

“You max out your credit cards, we've done, title loans on our cars which is 150% interest, so that's a losing prospect right there,” Elliot said. “It's just sort of what you have to do in the moment to get, keep your doors open because you're hoping that this is just going to kind of eventually return to some sort of normalcy. Unfortunately, it hasn't. And eventually, you just blow through basically anything you can beg, borrow or sell.”

The first round of aid for small businesses came through loans. The Farmacy said they’ve also applied for the latest round of grants, too.

“The problem with that new money is that it gets allocated very slowly, so by the time it comes out, that money's already spent, because at this point, we're behind on rent,” Elliot said.

To make matters worse, employees are catching the virus.

“One of my employees tested positive for COVID. So, because of that— and because we're at such a reduced level of staff—everybody needed to get tested and quarantine so that leaves nobody to operate the restaurant, so instantly you're just you're reduced to being closed for at least two weeks,” Elliot said.

Elliot said the thing they miss the most is being part of the community and helping people who are struggling with homelessness. Even their tables are make by a nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated parents.

“We love to just make good food and have people enjoy it you know,” Elliot said.

The Farmacy has created a GoFundMe to help keep their doors open. To donate, click here.