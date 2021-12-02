Nob Hill restaurant holding fundraiser for family of fallen teen hero

The fundraiser aims to help Xaven's family with funeral costs and rebuilding.

"My fiance's mom texted about the story and it just struck a chord with me," Farmacy owner Jacob Elliot said. "I mean, it was so moving. I just, I can't even think about the story without getting emotional, you know, every aspect of it, it's just so striking that we just knew immediately we wanted to do something."

Elliot says his brother-in-law knew Xaven too.

"He was invited to go to the hero's walk at the hospital," Elliot explained.

People who aren't ordering food can still donate.

"We're short-staffed like every restaurant, so we just urge people to have a little bit of patience," Elliot said, "Also if you don't want to dine in we're going to have an option where you can call in and donate via your credit card for whatever amount you want to do."

The Farmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.