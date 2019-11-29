Nob Hill retail collective hosts grand opening on Small Business Saturday

All the vendors share the space and share the rent. It gives small businesses owners a chance at success – without a high risk of losing too much.

Babb said people want something different and the collective offers that.

"There's so much that has been abandoned and ignored for so long in this part of the city," she said. "Businesses are starting to come back and restaurants are coming back, and I think it gives people a lot of hope."

Harvest Moon Books offers new and gently used books, featuring many local and indigenous authors. Babb said it took her just under two months to start her business.

"Now that it's becoming real, it feels exciting," she said. "More exciting than nerve-racking."

The collective will host a celebration with drinks and food. Babb said she hopes more local bookstores will open up soon.