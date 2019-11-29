Nob Hill retail collective hosts grand opening on Small Business Saturday | KOB 4
Nob Hill retail collective hosts grand opening on Small Business Saturday

Casey Torres
Created: November 29, 2019 10:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Little Bear Coffee Co. And Stuff retail collective will have their grand opening on Small Business Saturday. Inside the collective, there are different vendors that sell a little bit of everything – including upcycled clothing, jewelry, plants, books and more. 

Their shops will be open from noon to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 30. Qualifying items at the small businesses will be tax free. 

The owner of Harvest Moon Books, Robin Babb, is finally fulfilling her dream of opening up a bookstore. 

"I've had so many books that have changed my life," Babb said. "I know they have the power to do that for other people too, so I want to offer that to people." 

All the vendors share the space and share the rent. It gives small businesses owners a chance at success – without a high risk of losing too much. 

Babb said people want something different and the collective offers that. 

"There's so much that has been abandoned and ignored for so long in this part of the city," she said. "Businesses are starting to come back and restaurants are coming back, and I think it gives people a lot of hope." 

Harvest Moon Books offers new and gently used books, featuring many local and indigenous authors. Babb said it took her just under two months to start her business. 

"Now that it's becoming real, it feels exciting," she said. "More exciting than nerve-racking." 

The collective will host a celebration with drinks and food. Babb said she hopes more local bookstores will open up soon. 


