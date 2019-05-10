Nob Hill Triangle Substation extends hours
May 10, 2019 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNM Police Department and the Albuquerque Police Department are working together to man the Triangle Substation in Nob Hill, near Central and Girard.
Law enforcement agencies are making a joint effort to address crime after the recent murder of a UNM student and some stabbings in the University area.
"I think it truly is a wake up call for the community and Albuquerque as a whole," said Nick Raniola with Nob Hill Bar and Grill security.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Friday that she is dedicating 50 state police officers to Albuquerque.
Officers will patrol the Triangle Substation through 3 a.m.
