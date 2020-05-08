Non-essential dental services may resume in New Mexico | KOB 4
Non-essential dental services may resume in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 08, 2020 12:31 PM
Created: May 08, 2020 12:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State health officials have announced that New Mexico dentists may resume providing non-essential dental care — as long as they agree to comply with guidelines developed to protect the state's supply of personal protective equipment (PPE). 

Officials say the Phase I Reopening Guidelines will go into effect for dental providers, who still have to use professional discretion and judgement in evaluating which health care services can be delayed. Providers are encouraged to consider the best interests of their patients. 

The guidelines were developed in order to ration and preserve the state's supply of PPE. They were created by the New Mexico Medical Advisory Team in collaboration with the New Mexico Dental Association. 

Dentists from San Juan, McKinley and Cibola counties are exempt from this as they continue fighting to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Dental providers who want to resume services must download this required form and submit it here.


