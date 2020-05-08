Non-essential dental services may resume in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State health officials have announced that New Mexico dentists may resume providing non-essential dental care — as long as they agree to comply with guidelines developed to protect the state's supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Officials say the Phase I Reopening Guidelines will go into effect for dental providers, who still have to use professional discretion and judgement in evaluating which health care services can be delayed. Providers are encouraged to consider the best interests of their patients.