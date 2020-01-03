Non-functioning rail crossing signals concerns driver

Kronberg knew to proceed with caution because he crosses the tracks regularly as he goes to and from work.

Meyers said train conductors have to follow rules when crossing tracks when signals are not working.

“They stop the train before they go into the crossing,” Meyers said. “He or she makes sure it’s clear to proceed. As soon as one car gets onto that piece of track on the crossing, the conductor gets back on and they proceed at a very low rate of speed.”

Meyers said maintenance crews are waiting are parts to arrive before fixing the crossing.