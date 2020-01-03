Non-functioning rail crossing signals concerns driver

Brittany Costello
Updated: January 03, 2020 05:06 PM
Created: January 03, 2020 03:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The flashing lights are not operating at the railroad tracks on Comanche near Edith.
Augusta Meyers, communications manager for the New Mexico Rail Runner Express, said the signal has been disabled due to needed repairs.
The lack of lighting concerned a driver who recorded video of a train on the tracks Thursday night.
“My wife went home around 8:15 and stopped at the train tracks, saw that the arms were still up and no light was flashing and she gave me a heads up so when I drove I would stop and look both ways,” Josh Kronberg said.
Kronberg knew to proceed with caution because he crosses the tracks regularly as he goes to and from work.
Meyers said train conductors have to follow rules when crossing tracks when signals are not working.
“They stop the train before they go into the crossing,” Meyers said. “He or she makes sure it’s clear to proceed. As soon as one car gets onto that piece of track on the crossing, the conductor gets back on and they proceed at a very low rate of speed.”
Meyers said maintenance crews are waiting are parts to arrive before fixing the crossing.
