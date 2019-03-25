Nonprofit educates teens, parents on safe driving
Casey Torres
March 25, 2019 09:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A mother, who lost her step-daughter in a crash, is trying to save lives by educating parents and teens on safe driving.
On February 10, 2013, Jona Johnson’s 19-year-old step daughter, Alexa, was killed in a crash one early morning in Colorado.
Johnson said Alexa was driving at 2 a.m., so she was fatigued and going too fast. She said Alexa was distracted by her cellphone and lost control. The seat belt was buckled, but Alexa was sitting on top of it to silence the alarm, said Johnson.
"Alexa was found 103 yards away from her truck and died instantly," said Johnson.
Alexa’s father reached out to her friends on Facebook and urged them to buckle up. The next morning, Alexa’s friends posted pictures with their seat belts. They said the seat belt is like a hug from Alexa.
Johnson said that’s where the name Alexa’s Hugs came from. It’s a nonprofit that offers parents and teens classes on safe driving.
They’re offering a free class on traffic safety for teen drivers on Thursday, Mar. 28 at the Terri Ortiz Teacher Resource Center in Los Lunas from 6 to 8:15 p.m.
Parents can sign up on their website.
Johnson said she hopes teens and parents will learn safe driving behavior.
“The underlying message behind all of our programs is: You matter. We want you safe,” said Johnson.
Click here to view the Alexa's Hugs website.
Click here for information on Thursday's Parent and Teen Driver Exploration Event.
Credits
Casey Torres
Updated: March 25, 2019 09:59 AM
Created: March 25, 2019 06:38 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved