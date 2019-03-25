Nonprofit educates teens, parents on safe driving

"Alexa was found 103 yards away from her truck and died instantly," said Johnson.

Alexa’s father reached out to her friends on Facebook and urged them to buckle up. The next morning, Alexa’s friends posted pictures with their seat belts. They said the seat belt is like a hug from Alexa.

Johnson said that’s where the name Alexa’s Hugs came from. It’s a nonprofit that offers parents and teens classes on safe driving.

They’re offering a free class on traffic safety for teen drivers on Thursday, Mar. 28 at the Terri Ortiz Teacher Resource Center in Los Lunas from 6 to 8:15 p.m.

Parents can sign up on their website.

Johnson said she hopes teens and parents will learn safe driving behavior.

“The underlying message behind all of our programs is: You matter. We want you safe,” said Johnson.

