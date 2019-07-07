Street Safe New Mexico says human trafficking is ‘rampant’ in Albuquerque

The group is trying to turn an old salon into a new resource center for women in need. However, the group found mold during construction so that project is being delayed.

In the meantime, the group wants to convert part of their property into a courtyard but need a better, more stable fence.

"So right now what we're trying to do is build a fence that would be solid and stable and provide privacy and security for our clients and for us,” said Rhéaume.

According to organizers, they give women living on the streets clothes, food, water, feminine hygiene products and whatever else they need to survive.

The group told KOB that human trafficking is a huge issue in Albuquerque.

As KOB previously reported, a recent motel raid lead officials to 16 victims of human trafficking.

"It's rampant,” said Rhéaume

“A lot of times the clients we see – their initiation on the street is being childhood runaways from dangerous homes and they get picked up by guys who pretend to be their 'boyfriends' but actually their traffickers,” she added.

The group said they help about 75-100 women a week.

However, they need help finishing the courtyard and are asking for volunteers and donations.

For more information visit, www.streetsafenewmexico.org.