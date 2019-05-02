Nonprofit caring for ducklings that were rescued by APD officers
May 02, 2019 05:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Ten ducklings that were rescued by Albuquerque police officers are being cared for by people at Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico.
“They’re slow growers so they’re going to be around here for a while,” said Denise Coil.
She’s been looking after the fowl since Wednesday.
“It’s not usual for us to receive them from concerned members of the public,” Coil said.
Officers near Highway 528 and Ellison rescued the duckling.
And if being lost wasn’t bad enough, the ducklings are without a mother.
Coil said the organization is equipped to care for the orphan ducklings.
