Nonprofit decorates Civic Plaza tree with ornaments to remember abused children

Kassi Nelson
Created: December 11, 2019 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A local nonprofit is trying to bring hope to families that have lost children.

Guardians of the Children put up the 12-foot-tall Christmas tree that will light up Civic Plaza Wednesday.

The group decorated the tree with 61 ornaments—one to represent a child in New Mexico who has died from abuse.

“We have some children that are here as far back as 2001 but most of them are within the last five or six years,” said Wizard, President of Guardians of the Children.

Wizard said he wants the tree to bring people feelings of joy instead of loss.

“We don't want this to be considered a memorial but rather a place to come celebrate the lives of children that have been lost to violence and abuse,” he said.

Wizard said he prays for the day when they don’t have to add any more faces to the tree.

“That would be such a great celebration to say we have not added another ornament to this tree, that would be absolutely wonderful,” he said.

Until then, Guardians of the Children want families to know their loved ones are being celebrated this holiday season.

The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m.


