Nonprofit decorates Civic Plaza tree with ornaments to remember abused children

Wizard said he wants the tree to bring people feelings of joy instead of loss.

“We don't want this to be considered a memorial but rather a place to come celebrate the lives of children that have been lost to violence and abuse,” he said.

Wizard said he prays for the day when they don’t have to add any more faces to the tree.

“That would be such a great celebration to say we have not added another ornament to this tree, that would be absolutely wonderful,” he said.

Until then, Guardians of the Children want families to know their loved ones are being celebrated this holiday season.

The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m.