Nonprofit donation box broken into over and over again

“If we are being targeted, we actually could be. We do make a lot of enemies of traffickers and serial rapists who attack women on the street so it is totally possible that they have decided to take it upon themselves to keep destroying our bin,” Barber said.

Whether they’re being targeted or not, Barber said she really hopes that whoever is doing this will stop. She said if you’re trying to scare the group— good luck . And if you’re looking for what’s inside, you’re going to be disappointed.

“Books, clothing, pads and tampons, that's basically what ends up in this bin,” she said.

To help Street Safe New Mexico, click here.