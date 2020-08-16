Nonprofit donation box broken into over and over again

Grace Reader
Updated: August 16, 2020 05:26 PM
Created: August 16, 2020 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque nonprofit that helps women on the streets is feeling the impact of the city’s crime crisis right now.
After buying a donation bin around a year ago, Christine Barber, executive director of Street Safe New Mexico, said it’s been broken into almost ten times.
“Of the twelve months that we've had it, it has been actually inside for repairs for five of those months,” she said.
After having another break-in this week, Barber wonders if it’s more than just someone looking to snag the nonprofit’s donations.
“If we are being targeted, we actually could be. We do make a lot of enemies of traffickers and serial rapists who attack women on the street so it is totally possible that they have decided to take it upon themselves to keep destroying our bin,” Barber said.
Whether they’re being targeted or not, Barber said she really hopes that whoever is doing this will stop. She said if you’re trying to scare the group— good luck. And if you’re looking for what’s inside, you’re going to be disappointed.
“Books, clothing, pads and tampons, that's basically what ends up in this bin,” she said.
To help Street Safe New Mexico, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company