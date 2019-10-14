Nonprofit fundraises to replace Smokey Bear balloon

“And what I don’t think locals know is that he’s not privately owned. He truly is owned by a nonprofit organization and we’re driven 100% by the donation of others,” said Robin Hill with Friends of Smokey Bear Balloon.

Organizers said they need the balloon to continue their nationwide push to teach families and kids about fire prevention.

“So what if Smokey wasn’t here at the next Balloon Fiesta?” Hill said. “That’d be really sad so we’re really hoping that the community comes together and helps us fund another balloon so we can continue on.”

