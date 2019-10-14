Nonprofit fundraises to replace Smokey Bear balloon | KOB 4
Nonprofit fundraises to replace Smokey Bear balloon

Patrick Hayes
October 14, 2019 01:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.­­- The Smokey Bear balloon has become a popular attraction at the Balloon Fiesta and around the country.

However, the iconic balloon only have a few years left before it needs to be replaced.

Officials with the nonprofit that manage the balloon said they will need to raise about $200,000.

“And what I don’t think locals know is that he’s not privately owned. He truly is owned by a nonprofit organization and we’re driven 100% by the donation of others,” said Robin Hill with Friends of Smokey Bear Balloon.

Organizers said they need the balloon to continue their nationwide push to teach families and kids about fire prevention.

“So what if Smokey wasn’t here at the next Balloon Fiesta?” Hill said. “That’d be really sad so we’re really hoping that the community comes together and helps us fund another balloon so we can continue on.”

For more information and to donate, click here.

Patrick Hayes


Created: October 14, 2019 01:45 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

