Nonprofit helping to find housing for mentally ill homeless people | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Nonprofit helping to find housing for mentally ill homeless people

Kassi Nelson
April 22, 2019 06:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  ABQ StreetConnect is helping people who are battling mental illness get off the streets.

Advertisement

The program, which is run by Albuquerque Heading Home, targets homeless people who use emergency services the most.

“We pinpoint those users and build rapport and relationship and are really focused on finding appropriate housing for those individuals,” said Dennis Plummer, CEO of Albuquerque Heading Home.

Outreach team are made up of police officers, firefighters, and social workers.

Plummer said the program is saving taxpayers a lot of money by cutting down on emergency room visits. Over the last year and a half, emergency room visits are down by 50 percent.

Saving money is good thing, but Plummer says the program is, more importantly, giving the homeless community a future.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: April 22, 2019 06:26 PM
Created: April 22, 2019 05:39 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Boy who was subject of Amber Alert found safe
Freddie Drake
Man killed in SW Albuquerque, suspect barricaded inside home
Man killed in SW Albuquerque, suspect barricaded inside home
Complaint: Triple homicide suspects were kicked out of a party, returned with a gun
Complaint: Triple homicide suspects were kicked out of a party, returned with a gun
Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting
Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting
New Mexico hockey team unveils logo
New Mexico hockey team unveils logo
Advertisement




Man killed in SW Albuquerque, suspect barricaded inside home
Man killed in SW Albuquerque, suspect barricaded inside home
Albuquerque experiencing spike in homicides in April
Albuquerque experiencing spike in homicides in April
3.1% tuition hike to pay for UNM raises
3.1% tuition hike to pay for UNM raises
Boy who was subject of Amber Alert found safe
Freddie Drake
Gathering of Nations returning to Albuquerque
Gathering of Nations returning to Albuquerque