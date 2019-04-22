Nonprofit helping to find housing for mentally ill homeless people
Kassi Nelson
April 22, 2019 06:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- ABQ StreetConnect is helping people who are battling mental illness get off the streets.
The program, which is run by Albuquerque Heading Home, targets homeless people who use emergency services the most.
“We pinpoint those users and build rapport and relationship and are really focused on finding appropriate housing for those individuals,” said Dennis Plummer, CEO of Albuquerque Heading Home.
Outreach team are made up of police officers, firefighters, and social workers.
Plummer said the program is saving taxpayers a lot of money by cutting down on emergency room visits. Over the last year and a half, emergency room visits are down by 50 percent.
Saving money is good thing, but Plummer says the program is, more importantly, giving the homeless community a future.
April 22, 2019
Created: April 22, 2019 05:39 PM
