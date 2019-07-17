Nonprofit helps businesses in International District | KOB 4
Nonprofit helps businesses in International District

Patrick Hayes
July 17, 2019 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque nonprofit is working with local business owners to keep and grow companies in the International District.

Alex Horton runs the International District Economic Development Center and plans on helping businesses by giving them the resources they need to succeed.

"The biggest obstacle -- just going out and talking to other businesses that are already active is of course crime," said Horton.

The International District is notorious for crime including stolen vehicles and gun violence.

Horton told KOB 4 the IDEDC will help companies with things like media production and marketing.

"Just an opportunity for businesses to shoot commercials to tell their story, why they're in business, how they got in business,” he said.

Horton told KOB 4 he’s working with city leaders to build a pop-up park near Kathryn and San Mateo.

He thinks bringing in more businesses and things for families to do will help get rid of crime, a little bit at a time.

"I really do feel like this could turn the tide...because if more businesses open up on Central and they open up in these areas it's more eyes on the streets and when you see that and people are walking it just starts to disperse."

For more information about the nonprofit, click here

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: July 17, 2019 06:16 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

