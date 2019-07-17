Nonprofit helps businesses in International District

The International District is notorious for crime including stolen vehicles and gun violence.

Horton told KOB 4 the IDEDC will help companies with things like media production and marketing.

"Just an opportunity for businesses to shoot commercials to tell their story, why they're in business, how they got in business,” he said.

Horton told KOB 4 he’s working with city leaders to build a pop-up park near Kathryn and San Mateo.

He thinks bringing in more businesses and things for families to do will help get rid of crime, a little bit at a time.

"I really do feel like this could turn the tide...because if more businesses open up on Central and they open up in these areas it's more eyes on the streets and when you see that and people are walking it just starts to disperse."

For more information about the nonprofit, click here