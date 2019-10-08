Nonprofit helps military service members find homes for their pets

The dogs come from all over the country. Some of the dogs are flown in to New Mexico with the help of another nonprofit, Pilots N Paws.

The owners pay for any veterinarian bills, and they can also order food online to be delivered to the volunteer’s home.

Sarver contacts the owners throughout the week and sends pictures and videos.

"I've never done anything where the people seem to appreciate what you're doing more than the military people taking their dogs,” said Sarver. “That makes me feel good.”

Anyone who wants to do the same as Sarver can sign up here.