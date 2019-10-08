Nonprofit helps military service members find homes for their pets
October 08, 2019 11:38 AM
TIJERAS, N.M. – U.S. Air Force veteran Dave Sarver has been boarding dogs for 10 years since he joined Dogs on Deployments. The nonprofit helps deployed military members by finding homes for their dogs while they’re away.
"That can run anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of years,” said Sarver. He has four rescues and six dogs from the nonprofit in his Tijeras home.
Sarver takes care of them, and even gives them medications if they’re sick.
"To commit yourself to a dog and feed it and care for it or just generally be its friend for a year... not everybody can do that,” he said.
The dogs come from all over the country. Some of the dogs are flown in to New Mexico with the help of another nonprofit, Pilots N Paws.
The owners pay for any veterinarian bills, and they can also order food online to be delivered to the volunteer’s home.
Sarver contacts the owners throughout the week and sends pictures and videos.
"I've never done anything where the people seem to appreciate what you're doing more than the military people taking their dogs,” said Sarver. “That makes me feel good.”
Anyone who wants to do the same as Sarver can sign up here.
