Nonprofit helps people transition to reusable bags

Grace Reader
Created: January 06, 2020 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A local nonprofit that helps women transition out of incarceration also wants to help people transition to reusable bags. The city of Albuquerque’s single-use plastic bag ban went into effect Jan. 1

Dalilah Naranjo is the community engagement coordinator at Crossroads for Women.  She said when people sign up for Crossroads’ monthly subscription service, they will receive a canvas tote bag every month that will help make trips to the grocery store a little less stressful.

“We've never really had the opportunity to say thank you with a gift so we decided ‘Hey, let's make some beautiful canvas bags in light of the whole not using plastic,’” Naranjo said.

Naranjo said monthly donors would help women who are getting out of jail, stay out of jail as they transition back into the community.

“The monthly donations is probably the biggest donation that counts for us. The reason that that is is it's unrestricted,” she said.

She said there’s a huge need in the community for organizations like Crossroads for Women to help reduce recidivism.

“Especially with the type of recidivism rate that we see here and the number of our population that circulates through the justice system, it's important that we have other alternatives when women exit incarceration,” she said.

For more information about Crossroads for Women, click here.


