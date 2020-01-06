Nonprofit helps people transition to reusable bags

“The monthly donations is probably the biggest donation that counts for us. The reason that that is is it's unrestricted,” she said.

She said there’s a huge need in the community for organizations like Crossroads for Women to help reduce recidivism.

“Especially with the type of recidivism rate that we see here and the number of our population that circulates through the justice system, it's important that we have other alternatives when women exit incarceration,” she said.

