Nonprofit invites gardeners to participate in State Fair Flower Show | KOB 4
Advertisement

Nonprofit invites gardeners to participate in State Fair Flower Show

Christina Rodriguez
August 22, 2019 09:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico State Fair is coming up. The Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs is looking for people who are interested in participating in this year's Flower Show.

Advertisement

The nonprofit provides plant sales, flower shows, and gardening seminars to the public. The council is primarily responsible for organizing and staging the flower shows.  

"It's exciting, it's creative, it's educational – that's what we do this for," said floral designer Shirley Tetreault. "We want to educate the community and the state of New Mexico." 

She said the New Mexico State Fair is a great opportunity to get involved. The flower shows start on Sept. 4 and go through Sept. 14

To learn more about the Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs, click here

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: August 22, 2019 09:15 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate motorcycle crash at Edith and Osuna
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Edith and Osuna
NMSP: Newborn baby found dead inside trash bag
NMSP: Newborn baby found dead inside trash bag
Lawsuit: Women sexually abused by New Mexico prison guards
Lawsuit: Women sexually abused by New Mexico prison guards
New Mexico's first rage room opens in Albuquerque
New Mexico's first rage room opens in Albuquerque
Fatburger to open first location in NM
Fatburger to open first location in NM
Advertisement




Police investigate motorcycle crash at Edith and Osuna
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Edith and Osuna
New Mexico's first rage room opens in Albuquerque
New Mexico's first rage room opens in Albuquerque
Lawsuit: Women sexually abused by New Mexico prison guards
Lawsuit: Women sexually abused by New Mexico prison guards
Bond reduced for mom in boiling puppies case
Bond reduced for mom in boiling puppies case
New Mexico proposes ban on wildlife trapping near cities
New Mexico proposes ban on wildlife trapping near cities