Nonprofit invites gardeners to participate in State Fair Flower Show
Christina Rodriguez
August 22, 2019 09:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico State Fair is coming up. The Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs is looking for people who are interested in participating in this year's Flower Show.
The nonprofit provides plant sales, flower shows, and gardening seminars to the public. The council is primarily responsible for organizing and staging the flower shows.
"It's exciting, it's creative, it's educational – that's what we do this for," said floral designer Shirley Tetreault. "We want to educate the community and the state of New Mexico."
She said the New Mexico State Fair is a great opportunity to get involved. The flower shows start on Sept. 4 and go through Sept. 14.
To learn more about the Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs, click here.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: August 22, 2019 09:15 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved