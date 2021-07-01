Nonprofit makes 'hero bags' for children on the spectrum, first responders | KOB 4

Nonprofit makes 'hero bags' for children on the spectrum, first responders

Joy Wang
Updated: July 01, 2021 10:51 AM
Created: July 01, 2021 10:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In 2019, a collaboration of family members, advocates, professionals and people on the spectrum got together to start the nonprofit Elevate the Spectrum.

Thursday morning, Kristina Martinez and Tarra Main shared the group's push to get every first responder in the state "hero bags."

Oftentimes, first responders have blankets or stuffed animals with them on calls.

Hero bags have different types of toys that might be helpful for people living on the spectrum. There's also a whiteboard for kids who might be nonverbal or become nonverbal in stressful situations.

Each bag costs about $10. The group hopes to get hero bags into the hands of every first responder across the state. So far, they've already delivered bags to firefighters and police officers in Rio Rancho.

To help their cause or contact the group, call (505) 589-4337  or email elevatethespectrum@gmail.com


