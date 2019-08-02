Nonprofit offers 'adaptive kayaking' for people with disabilities | KOB 4
Nonprofit offers 'adaptive kayaking' for people with disabilities

Marian Camacho
August 02, 2019 07:46 AM

Rio Rancho, N.M.-- Kayak New Mexico Inc. is having its open house Friday from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Aquatic Center. The nonprofit has monthly open houses in different locations where they offer adaptive kayaking.

Jane Bales, Co Founder and President of Kayak New Mexico, started the open houses to help individuals with disabilities learn to kayak. She said they change the learning environment and equipment.

“We have picture boards. So they’ll say, 'First off you gotta put on your life jacket. Then you have to get into the boat. Then we’re gonna move into the water etc., etc.," said Bales.

Each paddle has a smiley face as a visual reminder of how to hold it, and adaptive grips are attached to paddles to help participants. The nonprofit also provides kayaks in different sizes and personal flotation devices.

If the noise in the facility is overwhelming, participants can wear a head cap to cover their ears.

“We’re hoping that families will get out together and start going down the river, or going out to lakes together and bring it all as a family activity for them," said Bales.

There is a $5 charge to participate. It can be paid when registering online, or at the aquatic center in cash or check.

An online waiver needs to be signed.

The next open house is on September 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Aquatic Center.

Kayak New Mexico is also participating in the Super Service Challenge. They need people to vote on a Facebook video. Each vote gains them $1. They can receive up $50,000.

The campaign ends October 31. 

Marian Camacho


Created: August 02, 2019 07:46 AM

