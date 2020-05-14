Nonprofit offers assistance so animals don't go hungry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Animal Protection of New Mexico is taking in online applications for their emergency feed assistance in an effort to help horse, donkey and mule owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Under their Equine Protection Fund program, people can receive 15 lbs of food per horse each day for 30 days at a time. People can apply up to four equines, but people who have more horses could be considered.



Program Manager Victoria Murphy said the fund has helped over 1,500 horses since it started in 2010. Since the pandemic, she said there's been a 20% increase in equines needing food.



"Some of our applicants are themselves recovering from COVID-19, had family members that have passed because of COVID, or they lost their job because businesses have shut down," she said.



To apply, click here. There is basic information needed to fill out. Murphy said people can call the non-profit if they need help applying online.



She understands sometimes people might not want to reach out, but she is urging them to do so if they need assistance.

"It's ok. We're all in this together, and we're all struggling in different ways so please reach out," she said.



The nonprofit also accepts monetary donations. You can visit their website if you would like to help out.