Nonprofit pairs veterans with dogs to help treat PTSD

Paws and Stripes is an organization that trains dogs to help veterans with PTSD.

They received a $20,000 grant from Petco Saturday to continue their work.

“A dog is truly a man’s best friend. We do need a little bit of extra training for the specialized needs of oru veterans but every dog is ready for the task because they love us just as much as we love them,” said a man who works with Paws and Stripes.

