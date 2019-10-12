Nonprofit pairs veterans with dogs to help treat PTSD
Justine Lopez
October 12, 2019 09:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Jonathan Martinez would say his dog Parker is more than just a furry friend.
“Parker goes to work with me, he went to school with me, he helped me finish my degree and now I’m a teacher at APS,” he said.
Martinez is a military veteran who was paired with Parker with the help of a Rio Rancho nonprofit.
Paws and Stripes is an organization that trains dogs to help veterans with PTSD.
They received a $20,000 grant from Petco Saturday to continue their work.
“A dog is truly a man’s best friend. We do need a little bit of extra training for the specialized needs of oru veterans but every dog is ready for the task because they love us just as much as we love them,” said a man who works with Paws and Stripes.
