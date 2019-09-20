Nonprofit provides resources for Alzheimer's caregivers | KOB 4
Nonprofit provides resources for Alzheimer's caregivers

Casey Torres
September 20, 2019 10:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are nearly six million people living with Alzheimer's disease in the U.S., and 41,000 are from New Mexico. The number of cases keeps rising every year, according to the Alzheimer's Association

"There's a loss of cognition, for example: memory judgement, reasoning. It's global deterioration, so it will affect the entire brain," said Tina De La Luz, the program director for the Alzheimer's Association New Mexico Chapter.

She said the illness is taking away too many lives. 

"It's the sixth leading cause of death in the United States," De La Luz said. "Without a cure, without a way to prevent it or treat it at this time."

De La Luz said the disease also impacts the lives of caregivers – there are over 100,000 unpaid family caregivers in New Mexico. 

"We do see that caregivers undergo a lot of stress," she said. "They're overwhelmed and they need support. They need to take a break." 

That's why the Alzheimer's Association offers free caregiving education, support groups, consultations, and a 24/7 help line. To find those resources, click here

  • There will be a Walk to End Alzheimer's in Albuquerque on Oct. 19. To register for the walk, click here
  • The Alzheimer's Association is also planning a Caregiver Conference that will be at Sandia Resort and Casino on November 2. There will be presentations designed to educate caregivers. For more information about the conference, contact Amber Jaramillo at (505) 266-4473. 

