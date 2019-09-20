Nonprofit provides resources for Alzheimer's caregivers

"It's the sixth leading cause of death in the United States," De La Luz said. "Without a cure, without a way to prevent it or treat it at this time."

De La Luz said the disease also impacts the lives of caregivers – there are over 100,000 unpaid family caregivers in New Mexico.

"We do see that caregivers undergo a lot of stress," she said. "They're overwhelmed and they need support. They need to take a break."

That's why the Alzheimer's Association offers free caregiving education, support groups, consultations, and a 24/7 help line. To find those resources, click here.