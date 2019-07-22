Nonprofit purchases shoes for kids
Casey Torres
July 22, 2019 01:42 PM
Rio Rancho, N.M.— Back to school shopping can drain parents’ wallets, but the Squeaky Shoe Project is there to help.
Debbie Coston is the founder of the nonprofit that donates unused pairs of shoes to children who live in Sandoval County.
Coston said they’ve donated 200 shoes since starting the nonprofit September of last year. Right now, she has 70 pairs sizes 2 to 7 1/2 in adults.
The shoes are purchased with money made from sales of Coston’s book titled “Stanley and The Squeaky Shoes."
“So when we sell a book, they’re $5 each, and we make $3.50 because I don’t get anything. My illustrator doesn’t get anything. So then I take that money, and I go shoe shopping,” she said.
Coston can use help with donations before the new school year starts.
There are also fundraisers until the end of summer that will be posted on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
