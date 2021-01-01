Nonprofit receives $50,000 grant to help address homelessness in Albuquerque

“We’re in this stagnant place and these programs do help, and they do work. I was on probation at the time I got into Saranam. They keep you accountable. You have weekly case management which is awesome,” she said.

The nonprofit is able to house about 20 families a year. However, the organization hopes to double its capacity in the near future.

"The need for families experiencing homelessness is greater than ever, especially with COVID," said Tracy Weaver, Saranam executive director.

Weaver said the grant from Bank of America will help with the expansion.

"This grant is really going to help support us over the next two years to maintain the amount of families we’re able to serve, and kicking off a capital campaign to double our capacity and build a second site on the West Side of town,” she said.

