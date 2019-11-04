Nonprofit receives grant to help homeless youth

Kassi Nelson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A nonprofit that helps homeless youth received a federal grant to create street outreach teams.
Youth Development Inc. was awarded the $450,000 grant in October. It’s a three year grant to create a new program called Youth Reaching Youth. It will include street outreach teams and aim to provide resources for 1,200 homeless people ages 12-21.
Diana Lopez, Vice President of Behavioral Health Services at YDI, said they hope to hire young people who have been homeless for those teams.
“Someone their own age, their peer, someone who can literally say I’ve been where you’re at, I’ve been in your shoes, they’re more likely to connect with them,” she said.
The teams will go out every day connecting with homeless youth at their level. Lopez said it all starts with compassion.
“These young people are vulnerable when they’re out there and they don’t have advocates and they don’t have a safe place to say and they’re hungry,” she said.
The program will work directly with YDI’s Amistad Crisis Shelter and Transitional Living Program to establish safe and stable living conditions for our homeless youth.
