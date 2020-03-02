Nonprofit repurposes city compost cans as storage bins for homeless

Clark said the hope is to decrease homeless people from taking shopping carts but more importantly, to help them get a job.

“They can't leave and go around the streets with this. All it can do is stay within our facility and pick up and put their stuff in the bin,” Clark said.

Staff makes sure no food, weapons or drugs are stored inside.

“A lot of people find purpose in these little, ya know, a shirt or a bag or something they picked up off the street. Well if it's the one piece we can maintain for them to have change, we're going to make sure we can hold onto it for them,” Clark said.

Fifty cans are currently in use at Steelbridge, but staff said they’re hoping to fill 100. Other cities like San Diego, Phoenix and Los Angeles also offer similar programs for their homeless population.