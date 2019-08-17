Nonprofit reunites inmates with families for one day

In between the tears of sorrow or regret, there are laughs, games, songs and praises.

"Everything has consequences," said Emily Otero. "I would never want my kids here, I hate that my husband's here."

Miguel Vasquez is serving a DWI sentence, and owning up to it – to his kids.

"You can't run away from it, you have to face it head on, and that's what I had to do," Vasquez said.

His 16-year-old daughter sees Vasquez working on himself to get out.

"I've seen him grow with loving God," said his daughter, Arianna Otero. "He's changed his life for the better."

He gave her advice on how to keep out of trouble.

"I'm graduating a year early," Otero said. "So keep your head on straight and keep thanking God for another day."

Wings For Life International hosts family days for many New Mexico state prisons. The nonprofit has been doing it for more than 20 years.